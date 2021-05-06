Metro & Crime

Man stabs mother-in-law to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Suspect led #EndSARS protesters to burn station, kill DCO –Police

A 28-year-old man, Opeyemi Adeola Ganiyu, has allegedly beaten and stabbed his mother-in-law to death at Atan-Ota area of Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect, a member of a notorious cult group, was arrested on Monday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Oyeyemi said the suspect committed the crime in Atan- Ota area of Ogun State but fled to Ikorodu in Lagos State to evade arrest. He also said that Ganiyu was one of those who led hoodlums to burn the Atan-Ota Police Divisional Headquarters in October last year during the #EndSARS protest where a divisional crime officer (DCO) was also killed.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested following a report at Atan-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one person, Odunayo Mathew. Oyeyemi disclosed that Mathew reported that the suspect, married to the daughter of the deceased, was fond of beating his wife on a slight provocation. According to the police spokesman, on the day of the incident, Ganiyu, as usual, beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on her. But, on hearing of the incident, the mother-in-law went to see the suspect and warned him to desist from beating her daughter.

He said: “The suspect descended heavily on the deceased and beat her mercilessly before stabbing her on her ribs with a knife. “The deceased was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process. Having heard that the victim had died, the suspect took to flight.”

Oyeyemi added that the DPO of Atan-Ota Division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice. He said: “The detectives embarked on an intelligencebased investigation, which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu, Lagos State where he was eventually apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area. “He (the suspect) was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan-Ota Police Division during the #EndSARS protest and killed the divisional crime officer on the 21st of October 2020.” The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

360 young entrepreneurs to enjoy start up capital from enterprise partners, FG

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado- Ekiti

A private enterprise under the umbrella of Project 60:60:60 in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development has disclosed its plans on provision of a free start-up capital for 360 youth entrepreneurs drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country. The Partner stated the gesture as a response to the […]
Metro & Crime

Strange ailment kills 54 in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A yet-to-be determined disease has claimed the lives of about 54 people in Ette- Uno and Umuopu in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. However, the Chairman of the local government, Mr. Williams Ejike Itodo, yesterday said 30 people died in the two neighbouring communities within the last one month. But sources put […]
Metro & Crime

Boat accidents: Sack LASWA GM, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for recent boat accidents on the state waterways.   The party, in a statement issued yesterday by its state spokesman, Taofik Gani, also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica