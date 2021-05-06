Man stabs mother-in-law to death in Ogun

Suspect led #EndSARS protesters to burn station, kill DCO –Police

A 28-year-old man, Opeyemi Adeola Ganiyu, has allegedly beaten and stabbed his mother-in-law to death at Atan-Ota area of Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect, a member of a notorious cult group, was arrested on Monday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Oyeyemi said the suspect committed the crime in Atan- Ota area of Ogun State but fled to Ikorodu in Lagos State to evade arrest. He also said that Ganiyu was one of those who led hoodlums to burn the Atan-Ota Police Divisional Headquarters in October last year during the #EndSARS protest where a divisional crime officer (DCO) was also killed.

The PPRO said the suspect was arrested following a report at Atan-Ota Divisional Headquarters by one person, Odunayo Mathew. Oyeyemi disclosed that Mathew reported that the suspect, married to the daughter of the deceased, was fond of beating his wife on a slight provocation. According to the police spokesman, on the day of the incident, Ganiyu, as usual, beat up his wife and inflicted injuries on her. But, on hearing of the incident, the mother-in-law went to see the suspect and warned him to desist from beating her daughter.

He said: “The suspect descended heavily on the deceased and beat her mercilessly before stabbing her on her ribs with a knife. “The deceased was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but gave up the ghost in the process. Having heard that the victim had died, the suspect took to flight.”

Oyeyemi added that the DPO of Atan-Ota Division, CSP Abolade Oladigbolu, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice. He said: “The detectives embarked on an intelligencebased investigation, which led them to his hideout in Ikorodu, Lagos State where he was eventually apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of notorious cult group in the area. “He (the suspect) was also one of those who led hoodlums to burn down Atan-Ota Police Division during the #EndSARS protest and killed the divisional crime officer on the 21st of October 2020.” The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

