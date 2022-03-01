Man stabs mother to death during fight with wife in Niger

A yet-to-be named middle aged man has stabbed his mother to death at Zawiyya, Tudun-wada area of Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State after she tried to break up a fight between him and his wife.

A source said his mother was accidentally stabbed after he pulled a knife to stab his wife whom he had a serious fight with.

Another eyewitness said: “The man was fighting with his wife when his mother stepped in to intervene. While people tried to stop him, he reached for a knife and attempted to stab his wife, but he mistakenly stabbed his mother who was trying to separate them.”

The wife, who was badly beaten by her husband, was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The man was apprehended by neighbours while trying to escape and handled over to the Police.

As at the time of filing this report the Police had not responded to the incident.

