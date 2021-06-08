Man stabs mother’s debtor to death over unpaid N20,000

A 45-year-old bricklayer, Avonse Abraham, has been stabbed to death at the Alli Isiba area of Sango-Ota, Ogun State over his inability to repay a N20,000 debt

The deceased, a father of three, was murdered on Saturday night while returning home. He was reportedly stabbed to death with a broken bottle by one of his neighbours’ sons, Michael Sunday, over his inability to repay a balance of N20,000 out of a N50,000 loan he took from the suspect’s mother.

Michael was arrested by policemen attached to Sango Divisional Police Station while his mother was still being detained as at Sunday afternoon. Abraham was returning from work when Michael stopped him at Faith Chapel junction at Alli Isiba Street and allegedly stabbed him.

The victim died before he could be rushed to the hospital. Some residents said the suspect had last week hit Abraham’s head with a plank over an argument arising from the debt that the late bricklayer was owing the Michael’s mother. A resident, who identified himself simply as Wale, said Abraham was returning home from when he was killed.

He said: “Before then, the deceased was owing the mother of his killer N50,000 and he had paid N30,000 out of it, when Michael hit him with a plank for refusing to pay the balance.” Wale added that the suspect was sitting with a friend called Asa when he sighted the victim and accosted him.

According to him, Michael, who was holding a bottle, said Abraham must pay the balance immediately but the victim said he had no money but promised pay up on Tuesday He said: “Michael broke the bottle and stabbed the man in the hand. The man attempted to run away but Michael stabbed him again in the upper part of his body.

“He also scared people, who attempted to rescue the man, saying that he would want to see who was ready to die for Abraham.”

Another resident, who gave his name as Kehinde said the sympatisers took Abraham to four different hospitals – Libra, Great, Ariset and Rubee – but they all rejected him before he was taken to the State Hospital, Onipanu, where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor. Kehinde said two weeks ago, Michael also threatened to attack one of the landlords in the area called Elite over an argument.

He said: “Abraham was owing Michael’s mother N50,000 for a building foundation. He paid N30,000 last week after Michael threatened to deal with him.”

A source at Sango Divisional Police Station confirmed the incident. The source said Michael and his mother were arrested on Saturday night after residents reported the incident at the station.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, neither picked his calls nor responded to text messages sent to his phone on the incident.

