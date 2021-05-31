News

Man suspected of planning mass shooting at Walmart store arrested in Texas

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A man suspected of planning a mass shooting was arrested in Texas after authorities intercepted a message that indicated he was “preparing to proceed”, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a statement on Sunday.
Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, made a specific threat to target a local Walmart store, KCSO said in the statement posted on Facebook, reports Reuters.
The Sheriff’s Office posted an image of evidence apparently collected from Belvins’ apartment that showed a rifle with multiple magazines, a flag with Nazi party symbols and the national flag of Saudi Arabia. Books and hand-written documents were also seized by investigators.
The statement did not specify what kind of message had alerted authorities, but after intercepting it KCSO confirmed, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), that Belvin had the capability to follow through with the threat.
Belvins was arrested on a warrant for a “Terroristic Threat to Create Public Fear of Serious Bodily Injury,” the statement said.
Belvins is currently on active felony probation and is prohibited from possessing firearms. He is booked into the Kerr County Jail where he remains.
The FBI or other federal authorities may seek federal charges in this case, KCSO said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Alisha Gory reflects on her rise to fame in the tattoo industry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In South Korea, tattoos are taboo. This is especially true for women, as the country has a very defined beauty standard. Alisha Gory is on a mission to change this while representing body modification among Asian women. Born Yoo Jung Ha in Seoul, South Korea, Alisha always had a passion for art. She knew she […]
News

Oyo NDLEA: We arrested 133 drug suspects, secured 44 convictions

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, yesterday disclosed that it arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drugrelated offences in 2020. Confirming this to journalists, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, said 44 convictions were recorded during the year, stressing that the convicts were currently serving various […]
News Top Stories

Senate erred on Armed Forces Commission bill –Ikponmwen

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

  A security strategist and former Provost Marshall of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Idada Ikponmwen, (rtd) has lambasted the upper chamber of the National Assembly over its recent decision to shut down a bill seeking to establish an Armed Forces Service Commission.   The bill, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica