MAN: Sustained forex squeeze raising more concerns

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the umbrella body regulating local manufacturers in Nigeria, has again raised the alarm that stiffling foreign exchange (forex) is causing manufacturing, production and distribution to go up astronomically. Taiwo Hassan reports

With the New Year (2021) in place, manufacturers are hoping that this year will see a positive turnaround in production trajectory if there is no lockdown in the economy amid the second wave of COVID-19. The cause of fear among the manufacturers has been the multiplier effect of COVID-19 on the country’s external reserves following distortion in oil price at the international market. Consequently, the drop in oil price is affecting forex generation for government to run the economy optimally with the real sector, one of the key sectors of the economy, feeling the pinch most. Invariably, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has always maintained support for the productive arm of Nigeria’s economy in terms of forex allocation to genuine manufacturers. However, the issue has been that the FX available cannot go round effectively among the manufacturers, hence the hunt for FX to boost production capacity.

External reserves

The latest figure on the country’s external reserves indicates that as of January 27, it stood at $36.39 billion. Precisely, the figures obtained from the CBN showed that the reserves, which commenced the year at $35.65 billion, rose to $36.52 billion as of January 25, before experiencing a slight decline. On the external reserves position, the CBN noted that there had been an increase in the level of external reserves, which stood at $36.23 billion as of January 21 compared with $34.94 billion at the end of November 2020. It stated that this reflected improvements in crude oil prices, partial global economic recovery amid optimism over the discovery and distributions of COVID-19 vaccines by most developed economies. The reserves had experienced declines in recent months due to low oil receipts. External reserves as of October 30, 2020 fell by 0.3 per cent and 10.2 per cent to $35.58bn, compared with $35.67bn and $39.61bn at end-September 2020 and end-October 2019, respectively. The decrease was due, mainly, to the CBN’s objective of ensuring predictable macroeconomic environment through interventions in SMIS, BDC and I&E windows to stabilise the naira exchange rate.

Manufacturers’ plights

Speaking on the MAN CEOs Confidence Index (MCCI) for Q4’20, President of MAN, Engr.Mansur Ahmed, made it known that local manufacturers were yet to overcome FX scarcity in the system. Following the worsening foreign exchange allocation to the real sector, the MAN president explained that local manufacturers wrre now adopting a customised approach to manage the limited forex considering that the FX shortage would not improve anytime soon in the country amid COVID-19 second wave. The MCCI is a quarterly survey instrument used to gauge the level of confidence of manufacturers in the economy based on their perceptions on the following Diffusion Factors: Current Business Condition, Business Condition for the next three months, Current Employment Condition, Rate of Employment, and Employment Condition for the next three months and Production Level for the next three months. Ahmed stated that the saga trailing forex availability was worsening for real sector operators and local manufacturers. He added that the situation worsened in the fourth quarter despite FX injection into the market through BDCs and other interventions. He further emphasised that manufacturers still found it extremely difficult to source FX for importation of raw materials and machinery that are not locally available, saying this situation already causing scarcity in manufacturing of some popular items.

Survey on FX

The MAN boss explained that a survey conducted by MAN Secretariat showed that 82 per cent of chief executive officers interviewed affirmed that the rate at which manufacturers sourced FX had not improved and that there was need to adopt a new approach to get along with the precarious situation. Ahmed said: “Manufacturers have been facing foreign exchange challenges since the second quarter of the year 2020 due to significant decline the in inflow of FX into the country. “The situation worsened in the fourth quarter despite the FX injection into the market through BDCs and other interventions, manufacturers still find it extremely difficult to source FX for importation of raw materials and machinery that are not locally available. “However, our survey shows that 82 per cent of MAN CEOs interviewed affirmed that the rate at which manufacturers source FX has not improved. This is an unwelcome development and an indication that there is the need to adopt a customised approach to manage the limited available FX considering that FX shortage may not improve anytime soon. “While only a paltry five per cent agreed that the sector’s foreign exchange sourcing has improved, the remaining 13 per cent are not sure. There is therefore the need for Government to continue to drive the backward integration and resourcebased industrialisation agenda cautiously in full consultation with the private sector while ensuring that in the interim FX is more accessible for manufacturing in the country.”

Oil drop

Precisely, the MAN boss alluded to the fact that the massive drop in global oil prices and the emergence of coronavirus pandemic translated to reduction in foreign exchange inflow into the country.

FX scarcity

He added that the chief executive officers and manufacturers had confirmed that it was pretty difficult to source forex from all the available windows. Besides, the industrialist explained that manufacturers were worried over the scarcity of forex in circulation, thereby urging the apex bank to prioritise the real sector of the economy.

Last line

MAN and CEOs’ position is that their members are jostling for forex to remain in production.

