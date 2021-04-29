MAN: Sustained inflation burdens manufacturers’ profits, others

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed that the country’s current 18.17 per cent inflation rate announced recently by the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) will further affect the profitability of the manufacturing sector and its competitiveness in trading outside the shores of the country. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, while reacting to the headline inflation rate for March 2021 released recently, said that the news was worrisome in its entirety. Ajayi-Kadir said it was more so for the manufacturing sector that remain in recession, even after the technical exit of the country’s economy.

Indeed, the country’s manufacturing sector posted a growth rate of -1.51 per cent in the Q4’20 from -1.52 per cent in Q3 of the same year. The MAN DG said: “The 18.17 per cent inflation rate is not healthy for the well-being of the people and the growth aspiration of the economy. It should therefore be properly managed before it spirals out of control.

“The current inflationary condition in Nigeria adversely affects the profitability of the manufacturing sector and is partly responsible for its competitiveness. “The latter being a major contributor to the low-export penetration of goods manufactured in the country into the international market. “Clearly, there is an urgent need for government to intentionally ensure price stability before the situation becomes deplorable.”

In addition, the industrialist noted that there was need for government to pursue consumer price stabilisation measures that will stimulate growth in agricultural output, support the manufacturing sector, and diversify the country’s revenue sources. According to him, this can be achieved by deliberately and sincerely partnering with the productive sector to grow non-oil export. Speaking further, Ajayi- Kadir pointed out that the Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN should work more closely when designing policies that affect the real sector of the economy. To him, this is to prevent a situation where policies are working at cross purposes.

“For instance, while CBN was creating funding windows at single digit interest rate to encourage production, government increased VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. “Similarly, government increased minimum wage and also allowed increase in electricity tariff and so on,” adding that “government, in partnership with the manufacturers, should select strategic products, particularly those with high inter-industry linkage, for backward integration support and upscale the drive for the resource-based industrialisation agenda.” Also, the Director General stated that government should give priority allocation of forex to manufacturers to import inputs that are not locally available and for which there are no immediate plan or resources to produce locally. “Since policies are dynamic, they could change as soon as we develop local capacity,” he said.

