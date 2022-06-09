MAN tasks FG on conducive environment for investors in FMCG sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to create a conducive environment in order to allow the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to thrive. This, MAN said, would attract more prospective investors to the sector and consequently boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in a chat with our correspondent, said that global firms were keen to take advantage of Nigeria’s burgeoning middle class and its high-growth populations by acquiring stakes in local FMCG companies. Ajayi-Kadir explained that such partnerships could be highly advantageous to the country’s manufacturing sector and the GDP in general, noting that local companies were familiar with their markets, both culturally and practically. According to him, uncomfortable trinity of financial and political instability, poor supply chains and the difficulties posed by counterfeiters were threatening the successful attainments in the country’s FMCG industry.

The director-general noted that choosing the wrong local partner could expose an international brand to high-stakes risks. He said: “International companies need to be mindful of the severe economic and reputational sanctions resulting from international anti-corruption legislation such as the United Kingdom’s Bribery Act and United States’ Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. “Amid continued uncertainty in global oil and commodity prices, and its adverse impact on the extractive industries in Nigeria, the country has turned to other areas to support its on-going economic growth. One such industry is the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. “However, this is a precarious and complicated industry and its success is threatened by an uncomfortable trinity of financial and political instability, poor supply chains and the difficulties posed by counterfeiters. “Political insecurity, inextricably linked with the causes and effects of the commodity slowdown, are the local and regional geopolitical environments which can also place limiting factors on the FMCG sector.

“At a local level, investors must be aware of domestic product protection regulations, which can often be stringent. For example, only certain types of pasta can be imported into Nigeria. Awareness of varying government restrictions and tariff regimes is therefore essential for inbound companies, as is an appreciation of the corruption risks which can be attached to import processes. In addition, regional stability, while generally less volatile, can influence the pricing and availability of supplies and, in turn, affect the volume of achievable sales.” Ajayi-Kadir said that the difficulties in the supply chain and distribution lines, both locally and cross-border, were among the challenges faced by companies operating in the sector. He stressed that the transportation of raw and market-ready goods was often problematic due to poor distribution infrastructure, saying that FMCG companies could face great difficulties in finding a strong route to their identified market.

The MAN DG said: “Across the country, urbanisation rates have soared, and the physical infrastructure is not in place to support effective local and regional transportation and distribution of such goods. “An undoubted challenge to the success of the FMCG sector is the threat from counterfeiters. Popular consumer goods are prone to being copied and the sale of poor quality, fake products is a significant problem across the continent. For example, demand for cheaper spirits has created an active market for falsely branded alcohol.

As a result, international companies such as Diageo and Heineken are forced to invest additional capital to develop new technologies to combat these criminal activities.” However, he emphasised that all the issues outlined above may present a daunting environment for potential investors, explaining that the future of the Nigerian FMCG sector remains positive as the number of consumers incomes increase. Ajayi-Kadir said:”Ultimately companies seeking to enter the FMCG sector in Nigeria can enhance their success by having an informed awareness of the current limitations attached to distribution, the shifting political environments and the potential for economic uncertainty. If they do so, then considerable opportunities lie ahead. Development partners should encourage Nigerians to gain from their investments by supporting the use of stem multiplication techniques like semi-auto hydroponic system to produce new and pure stems for wider distribution to farmers. “This action will spur millions of farmers to gain from the Economic Growth Recovery of the Federal Government of Nigeria and obtain more loans from the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS); the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and the Nigeria. Incentive-based Risk-sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL).”

