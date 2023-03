Man Tells Court: My wife is diabolical, engages in domestic violence

A Mapo Grade A Customary Court in Ibadan has been told by an estranged husband, Ismail Adegoke, that he abandoned his matrimonial home because of his wife’s inclination for charms. Testifying before the court, Adegoke stated that though his cohabitation with his wife, Tawa, had produced two children, “I had to run away from our matrimonial home because I wanted to save my life”.

“As if that was not enough, I came across charms inside Tawa’s bag one day and I challenged her, but she went mad with me and swore that there would no longer be peace in the house”, he added. Adegoke equally told the court that he was forced to move out of his house due to his wife’s constant bickering and domestic violence against him and members of his family and co-tenants. The estranged husband further revealed to the court presided over by Mrs S.M. Akintayo, that he had done everything within his power to satisfy Tawa’s yearnings, including opening several shops for her at different times.

“One day, Tawa told me that she would no longer stay in the shop because it was boring, adding that it was only old women who stayed put in a particular place for trading. “Then, she rented another shop far away from the house which permitted her to leave home at 7 a.m and return late in the night, mostly around 9 p.m. As a result, I was forced to start taking care of our two children, including taking them to school. “It was as a result of her ceaseless domestic violence with people that my mother told me to go and complete my building. To stay alive, I abandoned my matrimonial home and rented an apartment until the dust settled,” Adegoke added.

He consequently pleaded with the court to grant his application for dissolution of the marriage, as all entreaties from both families had failed to assuage Tawa’s anger and become remorseful. But Tawa, who did not oppose the application for dissolution of their marriage, however, accused Adegoke of adultery. According to Tawa, “My lord, Adegoke womanizes and ran away for a whole year with a lady called Auntie near our house.

“He doesn’t take any responsibility for the children’s education, as I was forced to sell off my wares to be able to send the children to school. “Worst still, Adegoke has been physically abusing me since 2003; in fact, I’m ready to part ways with him.” Delivering judgement in the matter, Mrs Akintayo held that there was nothing to be dissolved between Adegoke and Tawa because there was no valid marriage between them based on the evidence available to the court. Akintayo however granted custody of the two children of the union to the respondent (Tawa) and directed the petitioner (Adegoke) to be responsible for their medical and educational needs. The court also directed the duo to be jointly responsible for the welfare of the children.

