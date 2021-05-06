Metro & Crime

Man threatens to kill woman inside Lagos mosque

Police have arrested a man, Omotayo Olaiya, for allegedly threatening to kill a woman inside a mosque at Ebute-Metta, Lagos, where she had gone to pray. The suspect, Olaiya, allegedly threatened to kill Mrs. Shakira Olatunji with a gun inside the Ansarudeen Mosque about 11am on April 3.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the suspect was arrested by policemen attached to Denton Division. According to him, the policemen raced to the scene after they receive a distress call from Olatunji. Adejobi said based on the strength of the complaint, surveillance team was detailed to track down the suspect and he was eventually arrested. A Brownie Pistol and one Motorola walkie-talkie were recovered from the suspect.

During interrogation, Olaiya confessed that he bought the pistol from a man, Taiwo, who resided at Ikorodu in November 2020, for N80,000 with the purpose of using it to rob innocent members of the public. The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the case be transferred to the Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and arrest of other culprits in connection with the case of unlawful possession of firearms and threat to life of the complainant.

In another development, policemen attached to Festac Division rescued an abandoned baby girl, of about six months’ old, on Tuesday at 24B, Plot 3006, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu Street, Amuwo-Odofin, area of the Lagos metropolis. The police, in conjunction with the Social Workers from Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area took care of the rescued baby.

The baby, according to Adejobi, has been taken to the Juvenile and Women Centre (JWC), Alakara, for further action. Meanwhile, Odumosu has condemned the cruel and inhuman act of abandoning babies, on the road or in the bush. According to him, such heinous act is criminal and will not be tolerated in the state.

