Man to control traffic for three months in Ilorin over internet fraud

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud related offences.

Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin following his arraignment by the anti-graft body.

The charge read: “That you, Kolade Balogun (a.k.a Willam Davis, alias Behemooth) sometime in March, 2020 or thereabouts at Ilorin, Kwara State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court attempted to commit an offence of cheating by impersonation by pretending and presenting yourself to be a white man called Willam Davis, alias Behemooth to unsuspected white woman on dating site called SeekingArrangement as it is contained in your gmail account: Willamdavis@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 95 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.”

When the charge was read to the accused person, he pleaded guilty.

Prosecuting Counsel, Aliyu Adebayo in his submission asked the Court to convict the defendant based on his plea, proof of evidence and exhibits tendered.

Defence Counsel, Rotimi Oyagbola urged the Presiding Judge to temper justice with mercy, arguing that his client was a first time offender.

Justice Oyinloye in his judgment said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt considering the unchallenged and uncontradicted testimonies of the prosecution witness.

The judge said the convict should pay a fine of N50,000 and to also control traffic at the junction behind the Kwara State Ministry of Physical Planning for three months commencing from August 17 to October 17, 2020.

