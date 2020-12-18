Metro & Crime

Man to die by hanging for armed robbery

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Comment(0)

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, yesterday sentenced a 29-yearold man, Sola Emorua, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The convict was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, contrary to Sections 6(b) and 2(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Emorua pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before the court on January 29, 2018 and the trial began. The prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Motolani Sokefun, told the court that the convict committed the crime on May 7, 2015 about 5.30pm at Ayor-unto area of Ilesa-Akure Expressway, Osu. Emorua was said to have conspired with others at large, armed with dangerous weapons like guns and cutlasses and robbed a man, Ismaila Azeez, of his tanker with registration number XV 298 APP.

The prosecution counsel said the tanker was loaded with 33,000 litres of kerosene. According to Sokefun the convict and his gang robbed another tanker loaded with petrol at the same spot where Ismaila was robbed, a few weeks later. Ismaila and another man, Ibrahim, testified in court that they were taken to the bush, tied down and cut with a machete on the head. Sokefun disclosed that Emorua and others were also facing armed robbery charges in another court.

The prosecutor called three witnesses and tendered several exhibits, including confessional statements of the convict, circumstantial evidence and evidence of eyewitnesses. Counsel to the convict, Kehinde Aworele, urged the court to be lenient in sentencing hclient. Justice Adeleke held that the prosecutor had proven his case beyond any reasonable doubt and found Emorua guilty on the two charges preferred against him. The judge subsequently sentenced Emorua to death by hanging.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized leaving two dead, one missing and four injured. The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph learnt that among the seven passengers on board were two toddlers, five […]
Metro & Crime

Troops recover N77m illegally refined diesel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Troops on clearance operation in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have recovered 345,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth over N77 million. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), which disclosed this yesterday, said the operations were conducted between September 17 and 23. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj Gen. […]
Metro & Crime

Paschal Dozie-led Imo elders, donate 30,000 face masks to 645 communities

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Elder statesmen in Imo State, led by Dr. Paschal Dozie and operating under the aegis of the Guild of Imo Elders, have donated 30,000 face masks to the 645 autonomous communities in the state in support of the fight against COVID-19 in the state. Chairman of the group, Dr. Paschal Dozie, expressed satisfaction with government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: