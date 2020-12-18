Man to die by hanging for armed robbery

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, yesterday sentenced a 29-yearold man, Sola Emorua, to death by hanging for armed robbery. The convict was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, contrary to Sections 6(b) and 2(a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, CAP R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Emorua pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before the court on January 29, 2018 and the trial began. The prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Motolani Sokefun, told the court that the convict committed the crime on May 7, 2015 about 5.30pm at Ayor-unto area of Ilesa-Akure Expressway, Osu. Emorua was said to have conspired with others at large, armed with dangerous weapons like guns and cutlasses and robbed a man, Ismaila Azeez, of his tanker with registration number XV 298 APP.

The prosecution counsel said the tanker was loaded with 33,000 litres of kerosene. According to Sokefun the convict and his gang robbed another tanker loaded with petrol at the same spot where Ismaila was robbed, a few weeks later. Ismaila and another man, Ibrahim, testified in court that they were taken to the bush, tied down and cut with a machete on the head. Sokefun disclosed that Emorua and others were also facing armed robbery charges in another court.

The prosecutor called three witnesses and tendered several exhibits, including confessional statements of the convict, circumstantial evidence and evidence of eyewitnesses. Counsel to the convict, Kehinde Aworele, urged the court to be lenient in sentencing hclient. Justice Adeleke held that the prosecutor had proven his case beyond any reasonable doubt and found Emorua guilty on the two charges preferred against him. The judge subsequently sentenced Emorua to death by hanging.

