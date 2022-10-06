Metro & Crime

Man to die by hanging for killing woman in Ebonyi

A high court sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital has sentenced a man, Lucky Godwin to death by hanging for stabbing a woman to death inside a hotel room in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He was also accused of stealing the woman’s baby after stabbing her mother to death and selling the two year girl in Akwukabi Etche, Rivers State.

The accused brought the deceased and her child from Enugu State and they both lodged at Crown
Garden Hotel, Abakaliki where he allegedly killed the woman with a knife provided for him by the hotel gateman, Monday Onwe who collected N30, 000 to assist Godwin in the act and escaped after the incident.

The lady’s decomposing body was, however, found days after the murder which occurred in 2018.

The accused also attempted to murder a heavily pregnant woman, Chisom Ugwu by stabbing her in a bush behind Girls’ High School, Azuiyikowu in Abakaliki and also stole her two-year-old baby.

 

