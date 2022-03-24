Man to die by hanging for raping, killing landlady

AnAdo-EkitiHighCourt, yesterday sentenced one Tunmise Abraham to death by hanging for raping and killing his landlady, Bukola Olanrewaju. Abraham was found guilty of raping and killing his landlady at Olorunda Zone 7, Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti sometime in 2019. According to the witness account read by Justice Monisola Abodunde, Olanrewaju, a mother of three, was alone at home after her husband had gone to work and her children went for holiday coaching when the incident happened. The convict was alleged to have broken into the woman’s room, threatened her with a cutlass and tied her up before carrying out the dastardly act. “After the act, the tenant fled the house, but some of his belongings were found in the room, which suggested that he was responsible for the act.” The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mr Julius Ajibare, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the state government, called four witnesses to prove his case. The judge found Abraham guilty of the offences and consequently sentenced him to death by hanging.
Related Articles
Ohanaeze condemns attack on Uzodinma’s home, says act sacrilegious
Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu The President General of Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor has condemned in strong terms the attack on the residence of the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma. Obiozor considered the attack on Uzodinma’s country home in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state, as a sacrilege against […]
Jealous wife baths husband’s lover with hot water in church
A 37-year-old house wife, Mrs Joy Sunday has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly pouring hot water on one Justina Ameh, who she accused of sleeping with her husband. The suspect reportedly stormed the Spring of Life Global Ministry Church situated at Giwa area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government […]
Gunmen abduct four in Ekiti
Unknown gunmen Monday abducted four persons along Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road in Ekiti State. Some road users were reportedly stranded as they attempted to flee from the daredevil gunmen It was learnt that the victims were taken into the bush by the suspected kidnappers. The incident involved two buses conveying passengers from Otun Ekiti. The […]
