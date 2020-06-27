Man to die by hanging over murder in Ekiti

The judgement of an Ekiti High Court was yesterday ratified by a Court of Appeal sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the capital city of Ekiti State, as one Idowu Adeoti was sentenced to death by hanging. Earlier, Justice Ade Adeleye of the State High Court had in his judgement on June 19, 2016, sentenced Adeoti to death for murder. He committed the crime at Ado-Ekiti. Dissatisfied with the judgement of the high court, the convict approached the Appellate Court, seeking to upturn the decision of the trial court. The Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Julius Ajibare, who led the prosecution team, argued that the case lacked merit. The judge, Justice Obi Elechiu, however, affirmed the judgement of the trial court. He said: “Having listened to the arguments from both the prosecution and the defence counsel, the court of appeal upholds the judgement of the lower court and dismisses the convict’s appeal for lack of merit.”
