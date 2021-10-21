MAN to enhance IGR through Academy’s facilities

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron in Akwa Ibom State has concluded plans to commercialise its facilities to generate revenue for the Academy. The Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), disclosed this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in his office in Oron, where he said that it was necessary for the Academy to look inward for sources of revenue in order to maintain the standard of the institution. He said that before now the institution depended solely on the government and fees generated from the cadets for funding sources, saying that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has really affected the academy as international businesses had been slowed down. The Rector, however, said: “In terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), we can’t predict that anymore because COVID-19 has scattered everything, most of the ships are not there. So, our sources of revenue are very few.
Related Articles
GOV EMMANUEL HARPS ON ACCOUNTABILITY, DILIGENCE IN PUBLIC SERVICE
NAUGURATES CHAIRMEN OF BOARDS, COMMISSIONS SWEARS-IN 2 COUNCIL CHAIRMEN Governor Udom Emmanuel has harped on accountability and diligence in public office. The governor made this known while administering oath of office on six Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions as well as swearing in of two Local Government Chairmen and their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’re not aware of sit-at-home order in Lagos –Police
The Lagos State Police Command has said that they are not aware of any planned sit at order by some set of people in the state. The Command Spokespersons, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man remanded for N2.1m land racketeering
A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded a 49-year-old man, Oyediran Mufutau, for alleged N2.1 million land racketeering. The defendant was alleged to have collected the money from Amusat Abdulrafiu with a pretence to sell a piece of land for him and converted the money to his personal use. The prosecutor, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)