News

MAN to enhance IGR through Academy’s facilities

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron in Akwa Ibom State has concluded plans to commercialise its facilities to generate revenue for the Academy. The Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), disclosed this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in his office in Oron, where he said that it was necessary for the Academy to look inward for sources of revenue in order to maintain the standard of the institution. He said that before now the institution depended solely on the government and fees generated from the cadets for funding sources, saying that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has really affected the academy as international businesses had been slowed down. The Rector, however, said: “In terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), we can’t predict that anymore because COVID-19 has scattered everything, most of the ships are not there. So, our sources of revenue are very few.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOV EMMANUEL HARPS ON ACCOUNTABILITY, DILIGENCE IN PUBLIC SERVICE

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  NAUGURATES CHAIRMEN OF BOARDS, COMMISSIONS   SWEARS-IN 2 COUNCIL CHAIRMEN   Governor Udom Emmanuel has harped on accountability and diligence in public office. The governor made this known while administering oath of office on six Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions as well as swearing in of two Local Government Chairmen and their […]
News

We’re not aware of sit-at-home order in Lagos –Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Police Command has said that they are not aware of any planned sit at order by some set of people in the state. The Command Spokespersons, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday, said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order […]
Metro & Crime News

Man remanded for N2.1m land racketeering

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded a 49-year-old man, Oyediran Mufutau, for alleged N2.1 million land racketeering.   The defendant was alleged to have collected the money from Amusat Abdulrafiu with a pretence to sell a piece of land for him and converted the money to his personal use. The prosecutor, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica