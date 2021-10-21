MAN to enhance IGR through Academy’s facilities

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron in Akwa Ibom State has concluded plans to commercialise its facilities to generate revenue for the Academy. The Rector of the Academy, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd), disclosed this yesterday during an interactive session with journalists in his office in Oron, where he said that it was necessary for the Academy to look inward for sources of revenue in order to maintain the standard of the institution. He said that before now the institution depended solely on the government and fees generated from the cadets for funding sources, saying that the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has really affected the academy as international businesses had been slowed down. The Rector, however, said: “In terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), we can’t predict that anymore because COVID-19 has scattered everything, most of the ships are not there. So, our sources of revenue are very few.

