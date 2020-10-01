MAN to FG: Electricity tariff hike inimical to manufacturing sector

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has frowned at the move by the Federal Government to jerk up electricity tariff without consultation with members of the organised private sector.

The group said the move would see manufacturers spend double on energy if the move sails through. President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, in an interview with New Telegraph, explained that the manufacturing sector spent over N67.38 billion on self-generated electricity in 2019. Ahmed noted that the now suspended electricity tariff hike by the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari won’t achieve anything meaningful for the local manufacturing sector but would rather worsen the visible challenges already in the sector with severe implications on the fragile economy. The MAN president said the manufacturing sector had been over stretched in all ramifications.

He, however, pointed out that any government policy expected to bring harsh economic implications into the country was not only bound to affect manufacturers alone, but also the masses, as the burden would be passed on low income earners. According to him, the increase in electricity tariff, which took effect on September 1, 2020, was not in tandem with promotion of ethical business synergy between government and the OPS on ease of doing business in the country.

Ahmed equally stated that MAN and others in the OPS were not happy over the hike, especially now that the economy is facing an imminent recession, with unemployment rising to over 27 per cent as many factories are facing total closure. He informed that over the past five years, subsidy on electricity had skyrocketed from N165 billion in 2015 to over ₦500 billion in 2019, superseding Federal Government’s budgetary allocations to health and education combined. According to him, these figures were also confirmed from the recent Senate Committee on Power’s investigative hearing in June, 2020.

Ahmed said: “There is need for President Buhari’s government to inform MAN and others in the private sector on the necessity for this electricity tariff increase at a time the economy is facing a potentially deep recession and Nigerians are facing increasing hardships, with unemployment rising to over 27 per cent as many factories are facing total closure.

“The manufacturing sector spent over N67.38 billion on self-generated electricity with energy cost accounting for over 38 per cent of production cost in 2019.” In what it described as service reflective tariff, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had approved an increase in electricity tariff by as much as 100 per cent. The hike in tariff and deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector, leading to increase in pump price of petrol and electricity respectively, had compelled organised Labour to call for a nationwide protest, which was, however, suspended. This follows the agreement reached between the Federal Government and the organised labour during the meeting held by both parties, which started on Sunday night and dragged on till the early hours of Monday morning. In the agreement, the hike in electricity tariff is to be suspended for a period of two weeks, while the new pump price of petrol is to remain unchanged.

