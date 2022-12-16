Business

MAN To FG: Extend agric policy to other sectors for aggressive growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, is canvassing the need for the Federal Government to replicate its policy in the country’s agric sector in other sectors of the economy. The group suggested that the financial services and manufacturing sectors should be priorised in this regard in a bid to catalyse aggregate growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Meshioye believes that this policy imperative became necessary in the wake of success in the agricultural sector He specifically noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, through the CBN, had recorded success in this regard.

The MAN president, while reacting to unpleasant policy summersault in some key sectors of the economy, said that the current high interest rate in the financial services sector was a barrier and disincentive to the country’s productive sector, stressing it was time for government to align good policies that will promote good marriage between the financial services sector and manufacturing sector that will make the country’s made-in-Nigeria products competitive in neighbouring countries and beyond. He said this could only be achieved when interest rates are reduced drastically for local manufacturers, not at the current 20 per cent to 25 per cent rate. Meshioye pointed out that the country needs good impactful fiscal policies from government in the financial services and manufacturing sectors that will encourage trade facilitation.

The MAN helmsman said: “We need good fiscal policy in the Nigerian economy like the one in the agricultural sector through the various programmes of the CBN. “These are all good policies but they need to be sustained. And you also need to ensure that you don’t make one policy today that focuses on the right direction and make another policy tomorrow that puts us in the wrong direction. “For instance, like policy on taxation, policy regarding financial services sector, they must all be aligned in such a way that not only is government encouraging people to use local raw materials, but government should be helping the financial services sector to provide finance at an interest rate, which is competitive and affordable for local manufacturers. “As I mentioned today, if you want to go and borrow money from commercial banks, you are paying between 20 per cent and 25 per cent as interest.

“No where in the world can you borrow at that rate and produce, and remain competitive, so we need to encourage services in the financial sector that will make credit more affordable and more accessible to the manufacturing sector. Speaking further, Meshioye added: “We also need to promote policies that make foreign exchange easily available. “For instance, we sponsored, particularly, subsidising petroleum products. We have not seen any impacts or improvement on what we are subsidising for 30 years now, Why? “Now, we are now subsidising the people that should be subsidised. Rather, we are subsidising people like you and me who have cars in their garages and consume too much petrol.

“But the ordinary man does not consume that much of PMS, so why are we subsidising petroleum products? If we withdraw that fuel subsidy, the FX that is giving to the importers of petrol can now be made available to the productive sector and the impact of this is that if you don’t produced more, there is no how we are going to earn more FX for the country’s economy. “The earlier government tells the manufacturing sector firms to go and bring the FX into the country, the earlier, they think about it. “So what we need is to encourage those people who will use the little FX available and bring more FX. “Like the fertiliser producers, like the plastic producers, like the food and beverage producers. “When they export foods they bring FX into the country. Therefore, it makes no sense to give the oil and gas companies the whole FX available in the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders harp on orange-fleshed sweet potato for baking

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

With prices of wheat flour skyrocketing, researchers and industrialists have advised bakers to experiment and adopt the use of Orange- Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) and cassava flour to reduce cost of production. Head, Iresi Outstation, National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Solomon Olufemi Afuape, said OFSP attained maturity within three months and depending on […]
Business

Coca-Cola Foundation partners Leading Ladies Africa to empower entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded a grant to Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit to train, fund, and upskill 1000 women, through its Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP), as part of efforts to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP) is a practical, hands-on program that enables women entrepreneurs in Nigeria […]
Business

Moody’s: Nigeria’s credit profile constrained by corruption, weak institutions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s credit profile (issuer rating B2) is constrained by high levels of corruption, very low Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita; “caa3” institutions and governance strength, with very weak institutional capacity and very poor policy effectiveness, Moody’s Investors Service has said. In a statement announcing the completion of a periodic review of ratings of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica