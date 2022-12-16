MAN To FG: Extend agric policy to other sectors for aggressive growth

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, is canvassing the need for the Federal Government to replicate its policy in the country’s agric sector in other sectors of the economy. The group suggested that the financial services and manufacturing sectors should be priorised in this regard in a bid to catalyse aggregate growth in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Meshioye believes that this policy imperative became necessary in the wake of success in the agricultural sector He specifically noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, through the CBN, had recorded success in this regard.

The MAN president, while reacting to unpleasant policy summersault in some key sectors of the economy, said that the current high interest rate in the financial services sector was a barrier and disincentive to the country’s productive sector, stressing it was time for government to align good policies that will promote good marriage between the financial services sector and manufacturing sector that will make the country’s made-in-Nigeria products competitive in neighbouring countries and beyond. He said this could only be achieved when interest rates are reduced drastically for local manufacturers, not at the current 20 per cent to 25 per cent rate. Meshioye pointed out that the country needs good impactful fiscal policies from government in the financial services and manufacturing sectors that will encourage trade facilitation.

The MAN helmsman said: “We need good fiscal policy in the Nigerian economy like the one in the agricultural sector through the various programmes of the CBN. “These are all good policies but they need to be sustained. And you also need to ensure that you don’t make one policy today that focuses on the right direction and make another policy tomorrow that puts us in the wrong direction. “For instance, like policy on taxation, policy regarding financial services sector, they must all be aligned in such a way that not only is government encouraging people to use local raw materials, but government should be helping the financial services sector to provide finance at an interest rate, which is competitive and affordable for local manufacturers. “As I mentioned today, if you want to go and borrow money from commercial banks, you are paying between 20 per cent and 25 per cent as interest.

“No where in the world can you borrow at that rate and produce, and remain competitive, so we need to encourage services in the financial sector that will make credit more affordable and more accessible to the manufacturing sector. Speaking further, Meshioye added: “We also need to promote policies that make foreign exchange easily available. “For instance, we sponsored, particularly, subsidising petroleum products. We have not seen any impacts or improvement on what we are subsidising for 30 years now, Why? “Now, we are now subsidising the people that should be subsidised. Rather, we are subsidising people like you and me who have cars in their garages and consume too much petrol.

“But the ordinary man does not consume that much of PMS, so why are we subsidising petroleum products? If we withdraw that fuel subsidy, the FX that is giving to the importers of petrol can now be made available to the productive sector and the impact of this is that if you don’t produced more, there is no how we are going to earn more FX for the country’s economy. “The earlier government tells the manufacturing sector firms to go and bring the FX into the country, the earlier, they think about it. “So what we need is to encourage those people who will use the little FX available and bring more FX. “Like the fertiliser producers, like the plastic producers, like the food and beverage producers. “When they export foods they bring FX into the country. Therefore, it makes no sense to give the oil and gas companies the whole FX available in the country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...