MAN to FG: Find solution to lingering energy crisis

With the European Union (EU) finalising plans to rollout the sixth economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to resolve the lingering fuel supply crisis by increasing importation to meet growing demand, which is putting pressure on diesel price.

The President of MAN, Mansur Ahmed, an engineer, made this call in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos. He said that businesses were currently experiencing severe disruptions, mostly in the real sector of the economy over diesel prices. The MAN president explained that fresh sanctions against Russia from the EU countries would bring more volatility to oil disruption globally, with the price of crude oil skyrocketing further at the international market. Ahmed stated that it had also become imperative now that Nigeria needs to have reserves for these critical commodities which can be accessed to meet sudden crashes in supply at the moment. Specifically, he mentioned that rising cost in the price of diesel had forced many firms to readjust their production operations.

He said: “We have always advocated for the removal of fuel subsidy and the funds be diverted to subsidise production of goods and services in the face of the rising cost of manufacturing.” According to him, it is imperative to make deliberate efforts toward making the business environment more conducive for local manufacturers, MSMEs and large corporates at the national, subnational, and local government levels. According to him, “this can be achieved by addressing the structural bottlenecks and regulatory constraints contributing to the high cost of doing business. “A supportive and conducive investment environment is critical in facilitating private sector involvement in the economic recovery process.” Ahmed stressed that the growing uncertainty was driven by the war in Ukraine, degenerating security crisis, and difficulties around the sourcing of forex for the importation of raw materials.

On the country’s forex scarcity, the industrialist said: “The currency market is still beset with persisting liquidity challenges evidenced in the wide premium between the NAFEX and parallel market rates. “To consolidate on the interventions earlier initiated, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) needs to roll out more friendly supply-side policies to boost liquidity in the market. “This would help bolster investor confidence and attract foreign investment inflows into the economy.” Speaking on policies and regulations, he said: “Our policies and regulations must foster business competitiveness at national, sub-regional, continental, and global levels. “The environment must support businesses, preserve investments, and create job opportunities. Genuine commitment to implementing key reforms would not only stimulate output growth but would also put the nation on the path of macroeconomic stability over the medium term.” He, however, added that the CBN should embark on easing the economy while keeping a tab on controlling rising prices.

