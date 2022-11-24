MAN To FG: Probe various intervention funds before leaving office

With challenges ranging from inadequate credit supply and high cost of borrowing rocking the country’s manufacturing sector presently, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to review the various intervention funds rolled out in the country for the sake of posterity and accountability.

The reason for MAN’s call for proper investigation of the funds is not far-fetched as it only accessed about 20 per cent, thus showing that something could have gone wrong in the course of disbursement to identified beneficiaries. The intervention funds include that from the CBN such as: the N1 trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMED), the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) and the Revival Fund for Textile Industry.

The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated in a chat with New Telegraph correspondent in Lagos that there was no doubt that the country’s manufacturing sector had been contending with inadequate credit supply and high cost of borrowing for so long.

He said if the intervention funds were judiciously distributed to the manufacturing industry with genuine local manufacturers as beneficiaries, the issue of stifling credits to the private sector should not have been a reccurrent challenge in the sector. According to him, the association is aware that till date only about 20 per cent of the funds has been accessed and this calls for a thorough examination and review by government before it winds up its regime. Tbis is to ascertain where the backlogs of the monies were channeled to for prudence, accountability and transparency in governance, which the present government has been preaching. Ajayi-Kadir said: “The sector has been contending with inadequate credit supply and high cost of borrowing for so long.

“This has grossly affected investment and utilisation of available capacity in the sector. We commend the government for always making efforts at solving the credit challenge of the sector. The various CBN funding windows such as the N1 trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Package, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMED), the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF) and the Revival Fund for Textile Industry attest to this commitment. “However, we are aware that till date, only about 20 per cent of the funds have been accessed, and this has called for thorough examination and review while deliberate effort should be made to make the funds accessible to manufacturers, especially at this period of global economic difficulty. Speaking on insecurity situation, the MAN DG said: “We commend the efforts of the government at combating insecurity in the country.

“No country can successfully industrialise under the siege of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other related security vices. “Therefore, we plead that in mapping out strategies to checkmate insecurity, the industrial areas across the country should be given priority attention.” He, however, alluded to the fact that manufacturing had made appreciable progress over the years despite daunting challenges. “I am confident of the association’s discourse to priority policy areas, potent strategies and custom- made incentives capable of ramping up production massively for domestic consumption and export, while sustainably addressing the economic and social challenges confronting every Nigerian daily,” he added.

