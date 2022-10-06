Business

MAN To FG: Tackle economic malaise to boost investor confidence



The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has again urged the current administration to tackle the malaise eroding growth and development of the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before it expires next year, by giving a face-lift to the economic and instilling confidence in investors. In particular, MAN noted that it was timely and apt for the government to tackle oil theft to earn more foreign exchange, borrow from cheaper sources to reduce the burden of debt servicing, and take a decisive step towards removing fuel subsidies before it bows out.

The Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos. He disclosed that the productivity and competitiveness issues continued to impact negatively on performance across sectors of the economy, mostly in the manufacturing sector.

He said the general operating environment had continued to be very challenging for most investors, including the Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs). Ajayi-Kadir explained that government needed to sustain its targeted interventions in selected critical sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, export infrastructure, tackling insecurity, and free more money from subsidy payments. Specifically, the MAN DG stressed that time was far running out for the current government to demonstrate its desires and technical competence to rescue the ailing economy.

According to him, the NBS report had identified the following sectors as having experienced contraction in the second quarter (Q2) of this year. The highest contraction was in oil refining, which was 42 per cent, rail transportation 38 per cent, crude oil and gas 11.8 per cent, metal ores 25.5 per cent, electricity vehicle assemblies 7.8 per cent, electricity and airconditioning 7 per cent; motion pictures and music 6 per cent, textiles 2.8 per cent. His words: “The key drivers of these contractions include the following: The continued inactivity of the country’s major refineries, all of which have been posting losses in recent years.

“The cloud of insecurity hovering over the railway system which has caused the suspension of railway services. Crude oil theft and vandalisation of oil facilities in the oil producing areas. “By NNPC estimates, the country loses $2 billion monthly on account of oil theft. Loses are also suffered on account of vandalization of oil facilities, pipelines and the activities of illegal refineries.” Ajayi-Kadir added: “Productivity and competitiveness issues continue to impact negatively on the performance across sectors of the economy. “The general operating environment continues to be very challenging for most investors. The SMEs were particularly more vulnerable to prevailing macroeconomic shocks, resulting in high mortality rate of small businesses.”

 

