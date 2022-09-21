Metro & Crime

Man to spend 15 years in jail for defiling a minor

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday sentenced a man, Uchenna Izuka, to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year old girl. Izuka was dragged before the court by the Lagos State government for the offence. In handing down her decision, Justice Taiwo declared that the prosecution has succeeded in proving the charge against the convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

 

According to the judge, “The survivor testified that the defendant defiled her sometimes in 2018 and 2019. “The defendant dragged her  into his room and had sex with her. On the second occasion, she was bleeding, but the defendant used tissue paper to clean her up.

“Medical examination also showed absence of the hymen. She said she was a virgin before the incident and that her father took her to the hospital for a check-up when he saw that she was walking with difficulty.”

Though the defendant denied that he committed the offence, Justice Taiwo held that it was in the view of the court that it was an afterthought, as the defendant admitted to having called the survivor into his room and given her money.

“In light of the evidence before the court, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged. The defendant is hereby sentenced to 15 years imprisonment without an option of fine,” Justice Taiwo ruled.

 

