MAN: Ukraine war, others disrupt operations

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that the rising operating cost and the unfriendly environment were causing disruption in the production of some sub-sectors. The association explained that those in the wood and wood products, electrical and electronics and motor vehicle and miscellaneous assembly groups were heavily challenged in the Q1 2022 due to low confidence in the economy, poor performance and the struggling status of these manufacturing sectoral groups. The Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, disclosed to our correspondent in Lagos that insecurity volatility and the Russia invasion of Ukraine were currently rendering low performance in some manufacturing sub-sectors.

Ajayi-Kadir pointed out that the revenue loss in the various sub-sectors had affected some firms, leading to huge losses in the last six months. He said: “Findings from sectoral analysis shows that operations of manufacturing concerns in the wood and wood products, electrical and electronics and motor vehicle and miscellaneous assembly groups were heavily challenged in the Q1 2022.

Index score of wood and wood products sectoral (48.9 points), electrical and electronics (49.9 points) and motor vehicle & miscellaneous assembly (49.2 points) were all below the 50 base points, affirming low confidence in the economy, poor performance and the struggling status of these manufacturing sectoral groups. “Analysis based on industrial zones show that out of the 13 industrial zones in Nigeria, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Abuja and Rivers struggled in the first quarter of 2022. The performance of these zones were clearly depicted by the Index scores of 48.3, 44.8 and period under review, which fell below the 50 neutral points threshold Index score.

“Lackluster performance recorded in Bauchi/Benue/ Plateau, Abuja and Rivers industrial zones is attributed to the unbridled disruption of manufacturing activities by high level insecurity, rising operating cost and the general manufacturing unfriendly environment. In specific terms, peculiar contributory factors for Rivers State include the prevailing low interest in the productive sector evidenced by shrinking industrial landscape, low support for the manufacturing sector and the overly concentration on trade and services.” Ajayi-Kadir explained that available facts and recent experiences had shown that the emergence of a challenge in one country could become a major constraint with spiral effects for the entire world.

He added: “The learning curves from recent development include the need for leaders all over the world to jointly manage global peace and deepen the cord of interdependence of countries along the line of development priorities of nations and the obvious reality that when disruption occurs in any part of the global economy, only countries with automatic stabilizers and strong internal economic mechanisms will be able to respond appropriately.” The MAN DG noted that the trend observed in the Association’s findings in some companies resonates with a priority expectations, the oscillatory trajectory of the macroeconomy and fluctuating manufacturing performances observed in the last two years, saying that the performance recorded was largely similar but with slight differing magnitude when compared with what was obtained in the last quarter of 2021. Ajayi-Kadir explained: “Clearly, the prevalence of familiar binding constraints to the steady growth of the manufacturing sector, the reverse effects of COVID-19 and the food shortages, rising inflation, foreign exchange parity, economic uncertainty, general increase in price of petroleum products, supply chain disruptions and the growing concern of future increase in the prices of wheat and fertilizer manufacturing inputs occasioned by the Russian invasion of Ukraine are contributory factors that impacted the aggregate performances of these key sectors.”

