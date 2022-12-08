MAN: Unending wait for access to foreign exchange

Manufacturers under the aegis of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have reported that non-availability of foreign exchange is delaying the shipment of key machines meant for production, despite getting nod from their foreign technical partners for credits. Taiwo Hassan reports

Manufacturing, like every other economic activity in the country and across the world, has been suffering adverse shock since the beginning of this year. While economic activities were gradually rebounding in the midst of lingering effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war supervened. The war destabilised global commodity prices and supply chain, international financial flow, global logistics, etc with huge negative implications on production in Nigeria, especially as the perennial challenges such as limited energy supply, limited production of local raw materials, poor administration of national ports persisted.

Manufacturing output

Consequently, manufacturing output growth in the first two quarters of 2022, though positive, oscillated from 5.8 per cent recorded in the first quarter down to 3.0 per cent in the second quarter of the year. The current performance of the sector suggests that it is not ‘Uhuru’ and emphasises the need for a more proactive, broad and sector focused measures to addressing both the recent challenges thrown up by the Russian- Ukrainian war.

Challenges

Indeed, over the years, the performance of the manufacturing sector has been constrained by familiar challenges that are clearly espoused in MAN’s submissions to the Federal Government. No doubt, the recognition of external challenges significantly account for the present complicated economic situation in the country. The truth is most of MAN- member companies are yet to recover from the lingering effects of COVID-19 when the Russian-Ukrainian war suddenly halted the supply of vital manufacturing inputs. Consequently, the multiplier effects of the challenges indicated that the sector is struggling to survive from highcost operating environment, especially those arising from the numerous fiscal darts constantly thrown at industries in a bid to upscale internally generated revenue. What is keeping the Nigerian manufacturing sector alive till date include the enormity of investments on ground, huge goodwill, strategic thinking, sheer doggedness and commitment to sustaining industrialisation in the country.

Production inputs

On the dearth of manufacturing inputs in the country, the Director-General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, told New Telegraph in Lagos that many manufacturing firms were on hand brake at the moment due to the adverse effects of forex squeeze, with the exchange rate still hitting roof. He said since it wasn’t easy getting credit facility from the CBN and commercial banks at the moment, considering the rigorous processing, many MAN members decided to look off-shore to their equipment foreign manufacturers/ suppliers to get the much needed facility to pay for machines importation into the country. Particularly, the MAN boss explained that these multinationals had given some of local manufacturer the clearance to bring those key machines into the country, but that non-availability of FX to facilitate the importation was the key challenge facing many of them at the moment. According to him, it is time the Federal Government, especially the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, to salvage the forex situation by talking to the CBN to prioritise manufacturing sector in forex distribution for optimal production. He said: “We already got facility to import machines from multinationals for production of goods in Nigeria, but we don’t have foreign exchange (FX) to buy the machines. “For example, if I can get foreign exchange for N450 to a $, by my calculation, in the black market, it’s almost N800 to a $. How am I going to pay back? How am I going to make profit?”

CBN’s 100-for-100 policy

On this, MAN expressed its dismay on the introduction of 10 per cent charges to facilitate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s 100-for-100 Policy on Production and Productivity, saying it was hell on bottom-lines and revenue projections. The MAN DG stated: “Then in the Central Bank of Nigeria again, it is another hell, the 100 by 100 facility as at yesterday, I was told we will be paying 10 per cent to facilitate it. “Since we have the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment with us, I think we should not have problems sourcing foreign exchange from the Central Bank of Nigeria because of the crucial role manufacturing sector is playing in our GDP.” It would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria disbursed N68.13 billion to beneficiaries under its 100- for-100 Policy on Production and Productivity since the commencement of the intervention recently. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had said: “Furthermore, under the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity, the Bank has released N9.98 billion for five projects, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the intervention to N68.13 billion for 48 projects, comprising 26 in manufacturing, 17 in agriculture, three in healthcare and two in the services sector.” According to the guidelines for the implementation of the initiative, the CBN fixed the maximum loan amount that a participant could get at N5 billion. The CBN stated in the guideline that the initiative would select 100 private sector companies with projects that have potential to significantly increase domestic production and productivity, reduce imports, increase non-oil exports, and overall improvements in the foreign exchange generating capacity of the Nigerian economy. “The initiative, which shall be bank-led, will be rolled over every 100 days (that is, quarterly) with a new set of companies selected for financing under the initiative,” it stated. The apex bank said the initiative would be implemented in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, with a focus on micro and macroeconomic impacts, in terms of contribution to GDP and exports, sustainable jobs created, local content development, production output, and capacity utilisation and integration into the global value chain.

Stance on CBN’s monetary policy

The immediate past President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, had explained that as the CBN embarks on monetary tightening to tame inflation, it should ensure that targeted concessionary credit to the private sector is sustained for MSMEs. Ahmed said that CBN needed to gradually transition to a unified exchange rate system and allow for a market reflective exchange rate. In addition, the industrialist added that the CBN also needed to roll out more friendly supply-side policies to boost the productive sectors, bolster investor confidence and help attract foreign investment inflows into the economy.

External sector on forex

Ajayi-Kadir said that the protracted challenges for the naira exchange rate were deep-rooted in the weak productive base of the country. He said: “In the course of the year and recently too, the CBN announced the naira redesign project which drove some speculative spending that helped the naira to appreciate but that was short-lived because of lack of fundamentals to sustain such appreciation. “The real solution to our forex scarcity crises is to boost production and expand exports. “We must also resolve the crises around oil production as 80 per cent of forex earnings come from the oil and gas exports. The naira witnessed has recorded a continuous fall from N415/USD early in the first quarter to about N443/USD as at midnovember.”

Last line

Indeed, many manufacturers still believe that the non-availability of forex is still the bane of the country’s manufacturing sector and that there is need to urgently look into it in order to attain the needed capacity utilisation in the country.

