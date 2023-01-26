Sports

Man United abandon Osimhen’s pursuit over price tag

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Manchester United have reportedly ended their pursuit of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the Red Devils are not ready to meet the high price tag slammed on the forward by his Serie A side. The Red Devils are believed to be leading the race for Osimhen following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo before the opening of the January transfer window. Osimhen has been a driving force in Napoli’s charge to the Serie A summit this season, coming up with 14 goals and four assists in 19 games in all tournaments for Luciano Spalletti’s team.

The former Lille attacker has a league-high 13 goals to show from 15 games in the Italian top flight – two more than closest challenger Ademola Lookman – as Napoli sit 12 points clear of reigning champions AC Milan at the top of the table. Osimhen’s hot streak has unsurprisingly led to links with a Premier League transfer, but Napoli are under no pressure to sell on the cheap, as his contract does not expire until 2025.

As a result, the Scudetto chasers have supposedly slapped a €100m (£88.3m) asking price on the head of the 24-year-old, which has put Man United off a deal. According to jour-nalist Florian Plettenberg – via the Manchester Evening News – Man United are now exploring cheaper alternatives to Osimhen after being informed of Napoli’s demands. Plettenburg adds that Erik ten Hag’s side have not given up on their pursuit entirely, but the Nigerian is no longer the number one target on their summer transfer shortlist. Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been tipped to rival Man United for Osimhen, who has totalled 42 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for Napoli since joining in 2020.

 

