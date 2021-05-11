Sports

Man United agree contract extension with Cavani

Edinson Cavani has signed a contract extension at Manchester United that keeps the Uruguay striker at the club until June 2022.
The 34-year-old has had an outstanding finish to the season, scoring eight goals in seven games.
Cavani said: “I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.
“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes.”
Cavani, who was undecided over whether to stay for a second year, added: “They give me extra motivation every day and I know that together we can achieve special things.”
Since joining on a free transfer in October 2020, Cavani has scored 15 goals in all competitions – his latest coming in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.
He has been one of the leading strikers in European football for the past decade, scoring a record 200 goals in 301 appearances for Paris St-Germain after joining from Napoli, where he made his name.

