Man United agree contract extension with Cavani

Edinson Cavani has signed a contract extension at Manchester United that keeps the Uruguay striker at the club until June 2022.

The 34-year-old has had an outstanding finish to the season, scoring eight goals in seven games.

Cavani said: “I have developed a great affection for the club and everything that it represents.

“I feel a deep bond with my team-mates and the staff who work behind the scenes.”

Cavani, who was undecided over whether to stay for a second year, added: “They give me extra motivation every day and I know that together we can achieve special things.”

Since joining on a free transfer in October 2020, Cavani has scored 15 goals in all competitions – his latest coming in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

He has been one of the leading strikers in European football for the past decade, scoring a record 200 goals in 301 appearances for Paris St-Germain after joining from Napoli, where he made his name.

