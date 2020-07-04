Man United, Bournemouth tie, LaLiga, Serie A come live on GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv this weekend. The games, scheduled to hold from July 4 to July 5, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on Super- Sport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5, exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Bournemouth. Manchester United will continue their chase for a top-four spot in the League when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday. The game kicks off at 3pm and will air live on SuperSport Select 2. Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s United have enjoyed a resurgence since the resumption of the league, with the Red Devils aided by the return of Paul Pogba and the sizzling form of January signing, Bruno Fernandes. Bournemouth, on the other hand, are having their topflight status heavily threatened as they languish in the 19th position. The Cherries, led by Eddie Howe, have lost all three of their games since the league’s resumption.

Like this: Like Loading...