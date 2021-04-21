Man United chairman Ed Woodward resigns

…as PSG condemn Super League plans

Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned and will step, Goal can confirm.

Woodward was one of the driving forces, along with owner Joel Glazer, behind the controversial European Super League which has been widely condemned.

Goal understands that his resignation is not to do with the reaction United’s involvement in this competition and he will still remain in his role until the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has condemned the newly unveiled plans for a Super League and pledged his support to UEFA in a bid to help “resolve the problems which the football community is currently facing”.

On Sunday it was announced that 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs have been included in a controversial proposal for a new continental competition designed to oppose the Champions League, which has caused uproar across all levels of the game.

Several clubs have already publicly stated their refusal to participate, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and PSG have now revealed where they stand on the issue.

Al-Khelaifi confirmed that PSG won’t be involved in the Super League while speaking as part of a UEFA press release on Tuesday afternoon.

“PSG firmly believes that football is a sport for all. I have been consistent on this point since the very start,” said the PSG president.

