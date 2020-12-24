Man United, City to face off in Carabao Cup semi-finals

*Draw sets up Manchester derby in January

*Tottenham host Brentford in other semi-final

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after their 2-0 win over Everton on Wednesday night, while Tottenham, who beat Stoke 3-1 earlier in the day, will take on Championship Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The ties will take place in the week beginning January 4, reports Guardian Sport.

The Manchester United captain Harry Maguire praised Edinson Cavani’s decisive goal in the win over Everton.

The defender told Sky Sports: “I thought it was an excellent performance, we started the game really well, we should have been leading after 20 minutes, we probably should have been out of sight, we had three or four great chances and we’ve got to be a little bit more clinical but we kept going and we kept digging in and I felt like another chance would come.

“Edinson has got a great finish and we managed to seal the win and go through to the next round which is the most important thing.”

On the goal itself, he added: “It was excellent, and on his weak foot as well. We know he does that, he does that week in and week out in training, he’s obviously had a little injury which has kept him out from the previous games so it’s good to have him back, it’s good to have him around the place. You can see what he’s about, he’s been a top striker throughout his career so he’s great to have around the place.”

Meanwhile, speaking further Maguire said Manchester United “have to start lifting trophies” after the Everton win.

“We are expected to win trophies,” said Maguire. “It’s important to reach these big games but we have to start winning them and lift some trophies for this club.

“It was an excellent performance and we should have been out of sight, we had three or four great chances. We need to be more clinical.”

