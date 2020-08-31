Sports

Man United close to £40m deal for Ajax star, Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and will complete a medical in the coming days ahead of a £40 million move from Ajax.
The deal, which is thought to be in the region of €39 million, plus another €5 million in add-ons, is expected to be completed in the next few days while the player is on international duty with the Netherlands, reports Sky Sports.
The 23-year-old will complete his medical while with the Dutch squad before travelling to the UK following the Nations League games against Poland (September 4) and Italy (September 7).
United have scouted Van de Beek extensively, with the player left out of Ajax’s squad for the Dutch champions’ friendly with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday amid rumours of an imminent move away.
Van de Beek helped Ajax reach the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals, scoring four goals along the way and 40 in all competitions over the last three seasons.
In May, Ajax Chief Executive Edwin van der Sar confirmed the midfielder will be allowed to leave, but only for a suitable fee.
Van de Beek was close to joining Real Madrid prior to the coronavirus pandemic, but he did not complete a medical or sign an agreement with the club.
The Transfer Show also reported on Monday there was a preference for any deal involving him to be completed before Ajax kick off their new season in the Dutch Eredivisie against Sparta Rotterdam on September 13.

