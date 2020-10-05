Man United complete Alex Telles’ signing

Manchester United have completed the Deadline Day signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles for a fee of £15.4m.

The 27-year-old has signed a contract until June 2024, with the option of a further year, reports Sky Sports.

United’s hopes of signing the left-back appeared to be fading after their offer was initially rejected by the Portuguese champions, who were holding out for £22.5m.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour,” said Telles. “You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Telles signed for Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and went on to win two Portuguese league titles and the Portuguese Cup in nearly 200 appearances for the club.

Like this: Like Loading...