Man United draw up Sancho alternatives

Manchester United have reportedly settled on three alternatives to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

 

While the Premier League giants are big admirers of the England international, they have no intention of meeting the player’s £108m asking price this summer.

 

Although there remains hope that Dortmund may lower their demands, United feel that they must consider other options ahead of the closure of the s u m – m e r transfer window.

 

According to The Telegraph, Douglas Costa, Ivan Perisic and Gareth Bale are the three attackers which feature at the top of their shortlist.

 

Despite the signing of Real Madrid forward Bale arguably being the preferred option with supporters, less complicated deals can be struck with Juventus and Inter Milan for Costa and Perisic respectively.

 

Chief executive Ed Woodward is said to favour a loan deal for Bale, whereas Real Madrid want to cash in on the 31-year-old.

