Man United drop Ronaldo from trip to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday and is expected to train away from the first team after he stormed off before the conclusion of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham. Ronaldo was named among the substitutes against Spurs as United stormed to an impressive 2-0 victory over Antonio Conte’s side thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. Erik ten Hag’s decision not to bring Ronaldo on prompted a public display of frustration as the 37-year-old walked down the Old Trafford touchline and up the tunnel before the full-time whistle. Speaking after the game, the United boss insisted he would “deal with” Ronaldo on Thursday, where it was confirmed he would not feature in Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.
Friendly: Rohr charges Eagles ahead Tunisia clash
…reshuffles line up, drops three players Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has charged his players to put up more efforts when they take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in another international friendly game on Tuesday in Austria. The Eagles lost 1-0 to African champions, Algeria in their first game in 2020 after […]
AFCON 2023: Senegal, Cape Verde, Zambia, B’Faso claim key wins
Tuesday’s action in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers brought victories for reigning continental kings Senegal, as well as Cape Verde, Zambia and Burkina Faso. Senegal’s result was the headline of the day, as the Teranga Lions defeated Rwanda 1-0 in Dakar to move to a full haul of six points at the […]
Man United looking to complete triple deal after signing Casemiro
Manchester United are reportedly still looking to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo before the end of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils announced on Friday evening that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro, who is set to become the […]
