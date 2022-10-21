Man United drop Ronaldo from trip to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea on Saturday and is expected to train away from the first team after he stormed off before the conclusion of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham. Ronaldo was named among the substitutes against Spurs as United stormed to an impressive 2-0 victory over Antonio Conte’s side thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. Erik ten Hag’s decision not to bring Ronaldo on prompted a public display of frustration as the 37-year-old walked down the Old Trafford touchline and up the tunnel before the full-time whistle. Speaking after the game, the United boss insisted he would “deal with” Ronaldo on Thursday, where it was confirmed he would not feature in Saturday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

