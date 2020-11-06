Sports

Man United, Everton, Leicester join chase for Chukwueze

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Liverpool, Wolves still interested in winger

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze may realize his dreams of playing in the English Premier League as top sides including Manchester United, Everton and Leicester have joined the race to land the Villarreal winger.

The tricky winger has been a subject of transfer since he burst into limelight two years ago and this latest interst in him by the EPL top sides may not be unconnected with a newfound form of the player, who has a goal and an assist in La Liga while also shining in the Europa League. Chelsea fan ‘Samu’, 21, has previously been linked with the London club, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A reported €35m deal from Liverpool was rejected by his Spainish side last summer. It would also be recalled that the tricky forward came close to joining Arsenal after he shone at the 2015 U20 World Cup in Chile, but talks eventually broke down. According to ‘90minutes’, there is still great interest from the Premier League with Manchester United, Leicester City and Everton the latest suitors. However, the winger will not go for cheap as his La Liga will demand a huge transfer fee for a player, whose contract runs till 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Cavani hoping to do justice to United’s iconic number 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United’s new recruit, Edinson Cavani, says he is relishing the challenge of playing in the English Premier League (EPL). Cavani also said he is confident he can handle the pressure of wearing the club’s iconic number 7 jersey.   The Uruguayan, who left Ligue 1 champions Paris St-Germain (PSG) after his contract expired last […]
Sports

Mikel open to EPL return

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi has said he will not turn down an opportunity to play in England as interest mount for his signatures. Mikel is currently without a club after parting ways with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor following disagreement over his comments on COVID-19. However, the former Chelsea star has been linked […]
Sports

Man United in talks to sign Barca’s Dembele

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele. United are keen to sign a winger during this transfer window and, while their first choice is Jadon Sancho, Dembele represents a strong alternative. The 23-year-old was a club-record signing for Barcelona when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund for €105m […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: