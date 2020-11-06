Man United, Everton, Leicester join chase for Chukwueze

Liverpool, Wolves still interested in winger

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze may realize his dreams of playing in the English Premier League as top sides including Manchester United, Everton and Leicester have joined the race to land the Villarreal winger.

The tricky winger has been a subject of transfer since he burst into limelight two years ago and this latest interst in him by the EPL top sides may not be unconnected with a newfound form of the player, who has a goal and an assist in La Liga while also shining in the Europa League. Chelsea fan ‘Samu’, 21, has previously been linked with the London club, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A reported €35m deal from Liverpool was rejected by his Spainish side last summer. It would also be recalled that the tricky forward came close to joining Arsenal after he shone at the 2015 U20 World Cup in Chile, but talks eventually broke down. According to ‘90minutes’, there is still great interest from the Premier League with Manchester United, Leicester City and Everton the latest suitors. However, the winger will not go for cheap as his La Liga will demand a huge transfer fee for a player, whose contract runs till 2023.

