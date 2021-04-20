Sports

Man United Executive Vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, to stand down end of 2021

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will step down from his role at the end of 2021.
It comes amid widespread criticism of the proposed European Super League (ESL), with Manchester United one of six Premier League clubs to have initially signed up to the plan, reports the BBC.
United’s rivals Manchester City withdrew from the ESL on Tuesday and Chelsea are also planning to do so.
Woodward, 49, had been in the role since 2013.
He was set to leave at the end of the year but the decision to announce his departure has been brought forward.
After plans for the ESL were announced on Sunday, Woodward stepped down from his role on UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council.
BBC Sport has been told the agreement with owners the Glazer family is amicable and there has been no falling out.
The announcement was brought forward because the prospect of leaks.
The move will sever long-standing ties between Woodward and the Glazer family.
Woodward played a major role in getting their controversial takeover completed in 2005.
However, after replacing David Gill as chief executive in 2013, he has been heavily criticised for the club’s failure to challenge for the Premier League title and an, at times, shambolic transfer policy.
Woodward took the decision to sack David Moyes less than a year into his six-year contract as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor.
Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho were also dismissed for failing to match expectations.
Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed in December 2018 and Woodward has stood by the Norwegian despite inconsistent form.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Chelsea’s Tomori lined up for January loan transfer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea will allow defender Fikayo Tomori go on loan in January, according to reports. The news will spark a scramble among Premier League teams for the England international. According to Telegraph Tomori, 22, will be allowed to go out for the remainder of the season after falling down the pecking order. He is currently […]
Sports

Gusau faces World Athletics’ Life ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as AFN board members drag ex-legislator to AIU   Athletics Federation of Nigeria, president Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, risks being slammed a life ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit, (AIU), following a petition by nine members of the board of the federation accusing the former federal legislator violating some articles of World Athletics Integrity Code […]
Sports

COVID-19: Altetico’s Gimenez tests positive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Atletico Madrid has confirmed Jose Gimenez tested positive for COVID-19. The measure to cancel training on Tuesday was taken strictly as a precaution as the club comply with safety protocols. Diego Simeone recently tested positive for coronavirus. Simeone, Renan Lodi, Angel Correa, Simo Vrsaljko, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias have all tested positive for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica