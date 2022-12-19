Man United Fans’ vote defender, Lisandro Martinez, Footballer of the Year

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has another big reason to celebrate after getting his hands on the World Cup trophy with Argentina – by winning an individual accolade.

Argentina reigned supreme following the most pulsating showpiece against France which needed to be settled by penalties after a show-stopping 120 minutes. Lionel Messi inspired the South Americans as he had done throughout the tournament with two goals and by netting from 12 yards in an intense shootout.

Martinez was not required in the final as he remained an unused substitute on the bench. However, the £46million summer signing from Ajax did play four matches in Qatar.

His impact at Old Trafford, meanwhile, has been underlined by him winning the Fans’ Footballer of the Year award for 2022 – seeing off competition from Christian Eriksen, David de Gea and Diogo Dalot with over 60,000 responses between that vote and the national prize.

Martinez, 24, followed Erik ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester this summer and both men have made a huge impact at the club already. United have improved massively from last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick while Martinez has been a stand-out performer.

Despite some concerns over whether or not he had the stature to mix it in the Premier League – renowned for its uncompromising physical demands – Martinez has ultimately brushed aside those question marks. He has struck up an impressive defensive partnership with Raphael Varane.

Martinez cantered to victory in the FFOTY voting for United followed by Eriksen in second place while De Gea and Dalot made up the top-four.

As for the national prize, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes topped the vote with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Euro 2022 winner Beth Mead second and third respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...