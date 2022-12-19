Sports

Man United Fans’ vote defender, Lisandro Martinez, Footballer of the Year

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Man United Fans’ vote defender, Lisandro Martinez, Footballer of the Year

 

 

 

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has another big reason to celebrate after getting his hands on the World Cup trophy with Argentina – by winning an individual accolade.

Argentina reigned supreme following the most pulsating showpiece against France which needed to be settled by penalties after a show-stopping 120 minutes. Lionel Messi inspired the South Americans as he had done throughout the tournament with two goals and by netting from 12 yards in an intense shootout.

Martinez was not required in the final as he remained an unused substitute on the bench. However, the £46million summer signing from Ajax did play four matches in Qatar.

His impact at Old Trafford, meanwhile, has been underlined by him winning the Fans’ Footballer of the Year award for 2022 – seeing off competition from Christian Eriksen, David de Gea and Diogo Dalot with over 60,000 responses between that vote and the national prize.

Martinez, 24, followed Erik ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester this summer and both men have made a huge impact at the club already. United have improved massively from last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and former interim manager Ralf Rangnick while Martinez has been a stand-out performer.

Despite some concerns over whether or not he had the stature to mix it in the Premier League – renowned for its uncompromising physical demands – Martinez has ultimately brushed aside those question marks. He has struck up an impressive defensive partnership with Raphael Varane.

Martinez cantered to victory in the FFOTY voting for United followed by Eriksen in second place while De Gea and Dalot made up the top-four.

As for the national prize, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes topped the vote with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Euro 2022 winner Beth Mead second and third respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles invitation excites home-based players

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Olorunleke, others vow to prove mettle It was a battle finally won as eight home-based players were among the players invited by the Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf, ahead of the friendly games against the ‘A’ Men National Teams of Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America. Yusuf invited two players each […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe on target as PSG thrash Auxerre

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain moved five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a dominant display to see off Auxerre in their final match before the break for the World Cup. They opened the scoring in the 11th minute at the Parc des Princes when Lionel Messi played a lovely chipped ball over the […]
Sports

UEFA League: Spurs through to last 16, Liverpool beat Napoli

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham went through as Group D winners after coming from behind in stoppage time to beat Marseille on a dramatic and frantic evening in France. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham’s progress to the last 16 on a night where they were once heading out of the competition, reports the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica