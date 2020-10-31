MAN UNITED FOR ARSENAL: RASHFORD CAN SLAY GUNNERS AS AUBAMEYANG LOOKS TO END DROUGHT

Marcus Rashford really is the man of the moment on and off the pitch. He’s earned all kinds of adulation for his campaign for free school meals and he’s not doing badly for Manchester United either. Rashford was in imperious form against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night Despite only coming on in the 63rd minute of their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, he scored a quickfire hat-trick as United romped to a 5-0 win against the German side.

He could have had four goals in his cameo spell but graciously let Anthony Martial take a penalty which allowed the Frenchman to score his first goal of the season, despite the fact Rashford was on a hat-trick at that point.

The striker ’s exploits at Old Trafford on Wednesday night saw him receive comparisons to Ruud van Nistelrooy, while talkSPORT’s Jason Cundy believes Rashford is better than Neymar. Next up for Rashford and co. is a home Premier League clash against Arsenal. United should feel confident going into the match off the back of their thrashing of Leipzig, while the Gunners have lost their last three league games. Meanwhile, Rashford will obviously be feeling confident against a side that can be got at and against a club he has fond memories playing against.

He scored twice against Arsenal on his Premier League debut in February 2016. His first saw him pounce on a loose ball, while his second saw him guide home a cross from the right with his head. Rashford’s double helped United run out 3-2 winners and the player has gone from strength to strength since. Darren Bent reiterates concerns that Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang has gone backwards since signing new contract at Arsenal However, Rashford is on a goal drought against Arsenal, having not found the net in any of the last nine occasions he’s faced them since that afternoon in the 2015/16 season.

He’s started five of those matches. A worrying stat from a United perspective but if Rashford’s proved anything to us over the last few months, it’s that no challenge is beyond him and he won’t be intimidated by his lack of recent goals against the Gunners. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, is a striker out of form considering his high standards.

The Arsenal striker has gone five league matches without a goal for the first time since November 2014, while playing for Borussia Dortmund. During this five-game streak, the striker has attempted only five shots in total and failed to land a shot on target on three occasions.

