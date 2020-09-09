Man United get breakthrough in Sancho transfer talks

After missing the initial deadline set by Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United are refusing to give up their pursuit of the Englishman.

According to Tribuna, the premiership side continue working on the signing of Jadon Sancho with the European transfer window closing on October 5.

Citing sources in the UK’s Telegraph, the publication reports that there has been a breakthrough ‘in the impasse over agents’ fees and personal terms’ during talks with the player’s representatives.

While both the Englishman and his agent are now open to a move to Manchester, the Red Devils are yet to agree on the transfer fee for the winger with Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants are refusing to let the 20-year-old leave for anything less than £108 million but Man United believe the fee is unrealistic in the aftermath of the pandemic.

However, Ed Woodward is reportedly considering splitting the payment into three installments.

