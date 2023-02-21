Sports

Man United hike ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons

Manchester United have raised adult tickets prices by five per cent for next term after keeping them frozen for 11 seasons, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The rise is due to the higher cost of staging matches, which has jumped by 40 per cent in the last five years and 11 per cent in the last 12 months, United added.

“…the modest increase in price for the 2023/24 season is necessary to enable the club to operate on a sustainable basis,” the club said in a statement.

“We have kept price increases well below the current rate of inflation… Ticket prices at Old Trafford – along with match-day food and drink prices – will continue to be among the most affordable in the Premier League”.

The club added they will keep season ticket prices for under-16s and young people frozen, as well as the 50 per cent discount for season ticket holders aged 65 and over.

United, owned by the American Glazer family, are currently considering a sale, with confirmed bids from INEOS’ British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as well as Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, son of the former Prime Minister of Qatar.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

