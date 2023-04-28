Man United host Aston Villa, Roma tackle AC Milan on GOtv

Manchester United and Aston Villa will lock horns on Sunday at Old Trafford for matchday 34 of the 2022/23 Premier League season, as both teams seek to boost their Champions League qualification hopes. The Red Devils recorded their first loss at Villa Park since 1995 in the reverse fixture which ended 3-1. The game was Unai Emery’s debut match as Aston Villa’s manager and Cristiano Ronaldo’s final game as a Manchester United player.

Tune in to SuperSport Football (ch. 61) at 2 pm to enjoy this clash Erik Ten Hag’s men are currently on a three-game winning streak in the league, but they are bound to face a tricky tie against Unai Emery’s men who became the first team in Premier League history to score in their first 20 games under a new manager. This game’s outcome would boost the victor’s Champions League football hopes. In Italy, there is all to play for at the Stadio Olimpico when Roma plays host to reigning champions, AC Milan on Saturday for a keenly contested Serie A match, as both teams battle for Champions League football. Although Roma sits 5th on the league table and AC Milan sits 4th, both teams are currently level on 56 points, with 14 goal difference.

The reverse fixture at the San Siro stadium also ended in a 2-2 draw. Tune in to SuperSport Select 1 (ch. 63) at 4:50 pm to enjoy the clash. On Sunday, Inter Milan will continue its fight for Champions League football against second-place Lazio at the San Siro Stadium. The visitors’ chase for Serie A glory has crashed as they trail Napoli by 17 points. Tune in to Super- Sport Football (ch. 61) at 11:20 am to enjoy the match.