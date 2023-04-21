Man United In Search Of No 9 Striker

Manchester United is in front of the queue for highly-rated Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund.
The Red Devils are without a clinical No 9 in their squad and will be in the market for a goal scorer this summer.
Erik ten Hag’s men crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla last night, losing 3-0 in Spain and 5-2 on aggregate.
That lack of threat in the final third has led to growing rumours that the signing centre-forward is the top priority for the Old Trafford chiefs.
Harry Kane and Victor Osimhenare on United’s list of targets but both would cost in excess of £100 million.
Hojlund has found his feet in Serie A this term, scoring seven times in 26 appearances.
The 20-year-old is contracted to La Dea until 2027 but may look to force a move if the Premier League giants come calling.
A switch to the English top flight would also give the Denmark international the opportunity to play European football next season, with Atalanta currently at risk of missing out on a Europa Conference League spot.