Man United In Search Of No 9 Striker

Manchester United is in front of the queue for highly-rated Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils are without a clinical No 9 in their squad and will be in the market for a goal scorer this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s men crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Sevilla last night, losing 3-0 in Spain and 5-2 on aggregate.

That lack of threat in the final third has led to growing rumours that the signing centre-forward is the top priority for the Old Trafford chiefs.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhenare on United’s list of targets but both would cost in excess of £100 million.