Sports

Man United in talks to sign Barca’s Dembele

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele.
United are keen to sign a winger during this transfer window and, while their first choice is Jadon Sancho, Dembele represents a strong alternative.
The 23-year-old was a club-record signing for Barcelona when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund for €105m (£95.75m) in August 2017, reports Sky Sports.
He has won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his three seasons in Spain, but has been restricted to 75 appearances in all competitions by a series of injuries.
On Tuesday, Manchester United had a bid for Jadon Sancho worth up to £91.3m (€100m) rejected by Borussia Dortmund.
The offer was for an initial £73m, rising to up to £91.3m, which fell short of Dortmund’s £108m valuation.
Sol Bamba says Manchester United have to move on from Jadon Sancho and that Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect replacement.
Dortmund set United a deadline of August 10 to agree a deal for Sancho, and have stated on several occasions that the England international will not be leaving now that date has passed.
Sancho has not travelled with the rest of the Dortmund squad for the German Super Cup match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday due to a “respiratory infection”. He has tested negative for Covid-19.
If United do manage to sign a winger before Monday’s transfer deadline, it could have repercussions for Daniel James, who has played for just 45 minutes this season.
The 22-year-old was the subject of a loan offer from Leeds last week and, while he wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford, the arrival of another winger could lead to a reassessment of his future at the club.
‘Dembele a stopgap for Sancho’
Former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren has told Sky Sports News that he thinks Dembele would only be a short-term option for his former club, until they are able to sign Sancho.
McClaren encouraged United to meet Dortmund’s asking price for Sancho, and also wants them to upgrade their defence, saying: “They need a centre-forward, they need a centre-back and they need a left-back. Those are the priorities.
“But players like Sancho don’t come around very often. He’s a unique type of player to go into Manchester United. They’ve been searching all across the world. They’re only £20m short – come on, get the deal done! It’s for the future.
“United have done well so far with their scouting and who they have brought in. If they’re still going for Sancho, then I think Dembele is for the short-term, a stopgap.
“But they need a centre-forward, and they need a centre-back. If they want to play with intensity and a high line, they need speed at the back.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City  

Posted on Author Reporter

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack. The Gabonese forward, who started […]
Sports

Finally, Napoli announce Osimhen’s capture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has signed for Serie A side Napoli from French outfit Lille, the two clubs announced on Friday. Osimhen, 21, scored 18 times last season and was one of the revelations of France’s curtailed campaign. Napoli go into their final match of the season against Lazio knowing they will finish seventh […]
Sports

Odemwingie advises Saka on Nigeria-England decision

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Super Eagles striker, Osaze Odemwingie has advised Bukayo Saka to seek the views of his parents and divine intervention over who to play for between Nigeria and England at international level. Although the Arsenal ace winger has featured for England at the junior levels, he is still eligible to play for Nigeria at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: