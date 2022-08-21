Sports

Man United looking to complete triple deal after signing Casemiro

Manchester United are reportedly still looking to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo before the end of the summer transfer window.

 

The Red Devils announced on Friday evening that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro, who is set to become the club’s fourth signing of the summer after Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

 

The deal for Casemiro had seemingly ended Man United’s pursuit of De Jong, but according to The Mirror, the 20-time English champions still want to sign the Barcelona midfielder. The report claims that attacking duo Antony and Gakpo are also wanted from Ajax and PSV respectively, with head coach Erik ten Hag given the green light to go on a spending spree late in the window.

 

The club’s owners, the Glazer family, are allegedly prepared to spend heavily due to the team’s struggles in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign. Man United started their season with a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before suffering a 4-0 loss at Brentford last weekend, which left them bottom of the table.

 

The Red Devils have been chasing De Jong since the end of May, but the club have thus far been unable to convince the Netherlands international to make the move to Old Trafford.

“United are going into the final days of the transfer window with all guns blazing,” The Mirror quotes a source close to Ten Hag as saying.

The newspaper claims that the team’s summer spending could ultimately be close to £300m, with Antony and Gakpo both wanted to boost an attack that could lose Cristiano Ronaldo late in the window.

 

