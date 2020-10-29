Sports

Man United modify Old Trafford to hold 23,500 socially distanced fans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially distanced spectators, and say they are “bemused” by the ongoing ban on fans at stadiums. The government had proposed crowds be gradually reintroduced from the start of October but made a U-turn following a rise in coronavirus cases. “We received government guidelines,” said Collette Roche, United’s chief operating officer. “I’m convinced that we would be able to [accommodate fans] safely.”

Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new restrictions were likely to remain in place for the next six months. The financial impact of the pandemic has severely affected several sports and teams, including United who suffered a £70m drop in expected revenue in the period to 30 June 2020 as a direct result of it

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ajax defender, Blind, collapses during pre-season friendly

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind collapsed during Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin. Blind, 30, was diagnosed with a heart condition in December 2019 after suffering from dizziness during a Champions League game against Valencia. The former Manchester United player returned to action in February after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted, reports the […]
Sports

Arsenal sign Atlético’s Thomas Partey after paying £45m release clause

Posted on Author Reporter

*Torreira joins Atlético on loan, Guendouzi goes to Hertha Berlin Arsenal have completed the signing of Thomas Partey from Atlético Madrid after a dramatic day in which they met his £45m release fee with hours to spare before the transfer deadline, securing a player Mikel Arteta hopes will transform his midfield. Partey has signed a four-year contract […]
Sports

Man City, Lyon clash on GOtv Max, Jolli

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The appetite of football fans will be satisfied this weekend as they have access to a key match in the UEFA Champions League, with the clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais wrapping up the quarterfinals on the evening of Saturday 15 August 2020. GOtv viewers can look forward to a potential thriller kicking off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: