Man United offer to replace Greenwood shirts amid ongoing police investigation

Manchester United have written to supporters offering to replace any replica shirts with Mason Greenwood’s name on the back.

Greenwood has been suspended by the club “until further notice” after becoming the subject of a police investigation following the circulation of images and an audio file on social media.

The 20-year-old was released on bail on Wednesday following his arrest on Sunday on suspicion of rape and assault.

He was further arrested while in custody on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill. Police enquiries are ongoing.

United removed all merchandise related to Greenwood from their website on Monday, and on Thursday the club sent an email to all supporters who have purchased Greenwood’s No. 11 shirt this season to offer an exchange for another player.

The email read: “As a United Direct customer we are writing to you regarding your previous purchase of a Manchester United shirt personalised with Greenwood, given the current circumstances relating to Mason Greenwood.

“We can confirm that United Direct and adidas customers who purchased a Manchester United shirt that was personalised with Greenwood’s name and number, have the opportunity to exchange it for this season’s home shirt personalised with another player’s name without charge.”

Nike have suspended their relationship with Greenwood.

In a statement issued on Monday, a spokesperson for the sportswear company said: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

United clarified on Thursday that Greenwood remains unavailable for training and matches despite his release on police bail. They face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford on Friday.

*Courtesy: ESPN

 

