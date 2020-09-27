Sports

Man United snatch dramatic late win at Brighton

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

A dramatic injury-time penalty gave Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.

 

A match packed full of incident was settled with the very final kick as Bruno Fernandes coolly stroked in the winning penalty, spotted and awarded via a VAR check for Neal Maupay’s handball from a corner, all after onfield official Chris Kavanagh had blown to signal the end of the match.

 

Just moments before, Brighton thought they had sealed a point that would have been the least they deserved when Solly March headed in a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

 

It was a fitting finale to a madcap, seesaw game that had seen Albion take the lead through a Maupay penalty before United clawed their way back into the ascendency thanks to a Lewis Dunk own goal and a superb solo effort from Marcus Rashford.

 

As if that wasn’t enough, the home side also struck the woodwork five times (with Leandro Trossard responsible for three of them), saw one awarded penalty overruled by VAR and another potential one waved away by Kavanagh.

 

On top of that, the visitors had two goals ruled out for offside.

 

But despite still being far from their best, it is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who emerge with a first win of the Premier League campaign, helping quieten some of the criticism that followed their surprise openinggame loss to Crystal Palace

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles stars and UCL glory

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Every year, the finals of the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League signify the end of the European season at club level. On August 21st and 23rd respectively, the 2019/2020 final took place respectively after a rather strange Final Eight format. Inter Milan lost 3-2 to Sevilla in Europa League final while Bayern Munich […]
Sports

Super Falcons goalie, Oluehi, joins Spanish side

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Tochukwu Oluehi, has joined Spanish side Pozoalbense on a one year deal. This development will be a great one for the 33-year-old Nigerian goalie whose dream since she was young is to play for a top side in the Spanish League. Since she returned from Norway, Oluehi has been playing for Rivers […]
Sports

Fed Cup to be renamed Billie Jean King Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Fed Cup is to be renamed the Billie Jean King Cup after the tennis great and founder of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). American King, 76, is one of the greatest female tennis players of all time and won 39 Grand Slam titles in singles and doubles competitions, reports the BBC. She is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: