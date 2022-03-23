Sports

Man United speak to Ajax coach about manager’s job

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Manchester United have spoken to Ajax’s highly rated coach Erik ten Hag about their vacant manager’s job.

Ralf Rangnick has been doing the job on an interim basis since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November, reports the BBC.

It is being stressed at Old Trafford that it is too early to start talking about favourites for the job, although the club do want to conclude the process as soon as possible.

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also on a shortlist.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui also has his admirers at United, as does Spain coach Luis Enrique, although the likelihood of him agreeing to take a club job before the World Cup later this year is thought to be slim.

United are keeping across the situation at Chelsea, although German manager Thomas Tuchel has given no indication publicly he is thinking about walking out on the Blues, despite their present predicament.

Tuchel on drawing Real Madrid in Champions League, the importance of tickets for fans and Man Utd link

Ten Hag, like Pochettino, has a contract to 2023.

However, that is unlikely to prove an obstacle should United decide the Dutchman, 52, is the right man for the job.

A former coach with Bayern Munich’s second team, Ten Hag has been at Ajax since December 2017 and guided them to within a minute of reaching the Champions League final in 2019 before Lucas Moura’s famous goal for Tottenham.

The fact many of the players who were part of that Ajax squad have not achieved the same success elsewhere is a measure of his coaching abilities.

Ajax won the Dutch league title in 2019 and 2021 and are currently top of the table by two points from PSV Eindhoven.

Whoever gets the United job faces a big summer, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata all out of contract.

In addition, a number of senior players have uncertain futures, including Cristiano Ronaldo, although it is not entirely clear who would be willing to take on the 37-year-old’s enormous wages.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup final: Sponsor hails Bayelsa United, Queens

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Federation Cup sponsors, Aiteo Group has hailed Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens for producing good football and emerging victorious at the just concluded Aiteo Cup finals at the weekend. The Group further expressed their satisfaction at the successes recorded so far since its foray into football sponsorship aimed at developing football in Nigeria. According […]
Sports

Nigerian coaches and the litany of corruption allegations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    In just his first season, Chris Ugwuanyi had established himself as one of the hottest strikers in the Beninoise league; he had scored five goals in just 11 matches for one of their biggest clubs and was tipped for a big thing in that tiny country.   But for the Imo State-born footballer, […]
Sports

NWFL Super Six: It’s redemption time for Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The three top rated teams at the NWFL Premiership Super Six at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu- Ode, that fell short if expectations in the first two days matches, will today be presented with the opportunity to redeem themselves and again play their teams back into contention. The last two days in the Super […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica