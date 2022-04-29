Man United submit mouthwatering bid for Osimhen

English Premier League side, Manchester United have become the first club to submit an official bid for the Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen to his Italian side, Napoli. Italian publication La Repubblica (via Napolipiu) claims that Manchester United have made a sensational 100 million euros bid to Napoli for Osimhen. Osimhen is presently the most expensive African transfer after his over 80 million euros move to Napoli from Lille two years ago.

And the former Golden Eaglets star could smash that record should Napoli accept Man United’s offer, which would also make him one of the club’s most expensive signings. According to the reports, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has held a secret meeting with Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda at the Castel Volturno to discuss the offer.

Napoli does not consider Osimhen non-transferable, while the Super Eagles star favours a Premier League switch. Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the English clubs interested in Osimhen, with the Magpies possessing the financial strength to battle with Man United for Osimhen’s signature. Osimhen has 16 goals in all competitions for Napoli despite his many injuries and suspensions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...