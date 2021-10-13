Sports

Man United target January transfer for Ndidi

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has become a top priority for Manchester United when the transfer window reopens in January, New Telegraph has learnt. The Red Devils are battling to fix the problem in their defensive midfield with Fred and Scot McTominay not offering enough and according to fichajes.net Ndidi has been identified as the man to solve the difficulties. “The situation so far in the team in that area is critical and if it continues like this they will not think for a second whether to make this signing,” reported the publication.

The Super Eagles star has been one of the most consistent performers for Leicester City and is widely regarded as one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League. Ndidi was linked with United in the summer as well. His transfer market value is put at 60 Million Euros after Leicester City bought him from Belgian club Genk four years ago for about 18 Million Euros.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Mount gives Chelsea big win at Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs edge to victory against Fulham *Everton win to continue top-four push Chelsea strengthened their case for Champions League qualification and harmed champions Liverpool’s own top-four hopes as Mason Mount’s goal gave them victory at Anfield. The Blues were the better side and had an early Timo Werner finish disallowed by the video assistant referee […]
Sports

EPL: Iheanacho scores hat-trick against sorry Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brighton win at Southampton to boost survival bid Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City maintained their push for a top-four finish with a commanding Premier League victory over Sheffield United, in the Blades’ first game since the departure of manager Chris Wilder. Having been appointed interim manager until the end of […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo’s stunning strike helps Juve beat Genoa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning long-range strike helped defending champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 as the Italian giants maintained their four-point advantage at the top of Serie A. After a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala’s fine solo effort put Juventus ahead five minutes after the restart. Ronaldo then got his 24th goal of the season with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica