Man United target January transfer for Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has become a top priority for Manchester United when the transfer window reopens in January, New Telegraph has learnt. The Red Devils are battling to fix the problem in their defensive midfield with Fred and Scot McTominay not offering enough and according to fichajes.net Ndidi has been identified as the man to solve the difficulties. “The situation so far in the team in that area is critical and if it continues like this they will not think for a second whether to make this signing,” reported the publication.

The Super Eagles star has been one of the most consistent performers for Leicester City and is widely regarded as one of the best ball-winners in the Premier League. Ndidi was linked with United in the summer as well. His transfer market value is put at 60 Million Euros after Leicester City bought him from Belgian club Genk four years ago for about 18 Million Euros.

