Man United target Sancho, named in Dortmund’s training squad

Borussia Dortmund have named forward Jadon Sancho in their squad for this week’s training camp in Switzerland. It comes on the day of the deadline set by Dortmund for any deal to be agreed for the England international, who is Manchester United’s top summer target.

 

The Bundesliga side want about £100m for Sancho, who they signed from Manchester City for £10m in 2017. Sancho, 20, and England Under-17 midfielder Jude Bellingham are among 31 players to travel to Bad Ragaz. Bellingham, 17, joined Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City in July.

 

Dortmund have two matches during their training camp, against Austrian side SCR Altach on Wednesday and Austria Vienna on Sunday.

They set the deadline for Sancho, who is under contract with them until 2022, because they want undisturbed preparation for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season

