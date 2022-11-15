Man United to determine response after Ronaldo outburst

…fire him now, fans tell management, coach

Manchester United say they will ‘consider their response after the full facts have been established’ on Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview. In an extraordinary interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he felt ‘betrayed’ by the club, does not respect manager Erik ten Hag and is being forced out of Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, considered one of the best players in history, promised in August that he would give his version of events, having failed to secure a move away from Manchester United last summer.

Astatement from Manchester United read: ‘The club notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

‘Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.’ He has featured less regularly under new United boss Ten Hag, starting just four Premier League games this season.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released on Sunday, Ronaldo was asked whether United’s hierarchy were trying to push him out of the club. “Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” he said.

“Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too.” The 37-year-old forward, who will captain Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, said of Ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United supporters have rallied behind manager Erik ten Hag after Ronaldo criticised the manager, claiming he has “no respect” for the Dutchman. In what should have been a day of celebration for United, Ronaldo’s comments h

ave stolen the headlines. Alejandro Garnacho’s 93rd-minute winner against Fulham saw the 18-year-old have his time in the spotlight cut short, as the former Real Madrid man pulled the rug from under the teenager’s feet.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...